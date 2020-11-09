MOVES-Clipperton names tech dealmaker Westphal to Berlin team

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Technology investment banking boutique Clipperton said on Monday it was strengthening its presence in Berlin with the appointment of Nikolas Westphal, a seasoned dealmaker who has worked for Morgan Stanley, Arma Partners and GP Bullhound.

Westphal becomes a partner at Clipperton’s office in Berlin, which was opened in 2013, and will focus on the burgeoning tech scene in the capital and startups that are widely spread around the country.

Clipperton, which specialises in mergers and acquisitions and growth financing, has notched up a string of deals in Europe’s largest economy, where around 200 M&A deals are done each year. It opened a Munich office last year. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Michelle Adair)