FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 8, 2018 / 11:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Israel's Dynamic Yield raises $32 mln, total to date $77 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Israel’s Dynamic Yield, whose technology helps marketers personalise customer interactions, said on Wednesday it raised $32 million in a funding round led by Viola Growth, with participation from Israel’s Union Tech Ventures.

This round brings the company’s total funding to $77 million.

Dynamic Yield said the investment will help to accelerate product innovation and expand its partner network.

“At a time when Amazon Go stores already let shoppers check-out with their smartphones and nearly all airlines have switched to self-service check-in kiosks, it’s hard imagine a future where almost every customer interaction isn’t personalized,” said Liad Agmon, CEO and co-founder of Dynamic Yield.

The company, whose customers include IKEA and URBN, has offices in New York and Tel Aviv and employs more than 180 people. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.