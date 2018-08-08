Israel's Dynamic Yield raises $32 mln, total to date $77 mln

TEL AVIV, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Israel’s Dynamic Yield, whose technology helps marketers personalise customer interactions, said on Wednesday it raised $32 million in a funding round led by Viola Growth, with participation from Israel’s Union Tech Ventures.

This round brings the company’s total funding to $77 million.

Dynamic Yield said the investment will help to accelerate product innovation and expand its partner network.

“At a time when Amazon Go stores already let shoppers check-out with their smartphones and nearly all airlines have switched to self-service check-in kiosks, it’s hard imagine a future where almost every customer interaction isn’t personalized,” said Liad Agmon, CEO and co-founder of Dynamic Yield.

The company, whose customers include IKEA and URBN, has offices in New York and Tel Aviv and employs more than 180 people. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)