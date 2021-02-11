Biotech firm Immunai raises $60 million in private funding round

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli biotech firm Immunai said on Thursday it raised $60 million in an early stage private funding round, increasing its total funds raised to date to more than $80 million.

The round was led by Schusterman Family Investments, Duquesne Family Office, Catalio Capital Management, and Dexcel Pharma, with additional participation from existing investors Viola Ventures and TLV Partners.

Immunai integrates analytics derived from its immunology database with machine learning and AI to identify insights that can lead to the discovery and development of more effective and targeted therapies.

It said the funding will fuel growth of its proprietary AI-first single-cell drug discovery platform.