Middle East & Africa

Software firm Quali raises $54 million in VC-backed funding round

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli software firm Quali said on Tuesday it raised $54 million in a private funding round co-led by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and Greenfield Partners.

Quali, which has developed a platform for infrastructure automation, said it will use the funds to further expand its customer base, enable new partnerships and add staff.

It said that despite COVID-19, 2020 was a record year with significant growth. Its customer base, it said, includes Cisco, Microsoft, Dell, Verizon as well as banks and cloud service providers.

Existing investor Kreos Capital and a fund managed by Hamilton Lane also contributed to the funding round.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

