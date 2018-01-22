FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 2:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Uber CEO eyes "responsible growth", seeks fresh start in Germany

MUNICH, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The recently hired chief executive of scandal-plagued ride hailing giant Uber said on Monday that he was focused on what he called “responsbile growth” as he seeks to put an end to the take-no-prisoners’ culture he inherited in joining the company.

Speaking at a technology conference in Munich, Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said he was “focused on going from growth-at-all-costs to responsible growth” and that the company was seeking to make a fresh start in Germany. (Reporting by Eric Auchard and Douglas Busvine; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

