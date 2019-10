Transportation and defense technology company Cubic Corp said Monday it has hired a lawyer with long-term in-house experience as general counsel.

Hilary Hageman joined San Diego, California-based Cubic as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, the company said in a statement Monday. She succeeds Jim Edwards, who is retiring after eight years as the company’s top lawyer, it said.

