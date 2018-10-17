FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 17, 2018 / 12:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Israeli autonomous car simulation firm Cognata raises $18.5 mln

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Israeli autonomous vehicle simulation platform provider Cognata said on Wednesday it raised $18.5 million in a private funding round led by Scale Venture Partners.

Existing investors Emerge, Maniv Mobility, and Airbus Ventures also participated in the round, as did new investor Global IoT Technology Ventures.

Cognata said the funds would help to grow its engineering group and expand commercial operations in the United States, Europe and Asia.

The firm said its simulation platform combines artificial intelligence, deep learning and computer vision to provide a virtual environment that simulates real-world test driving.

In June, German carmaker Audi AG partnered with Cognata to speed up the development of autonomous vehicles. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.