E-commerce pioneer Wenzel launches instant retail venture: Jokr

BERLIN, April 15 (Reuters) - German entrepreneur Ralf Wenzel, formerly of Delivery Hero and Softbank , on Thursday launched a new global instant retail platform, entering a field that is seeing explosive investment and growth.

The startup, called Jokr, is backed by venture capitalists HV Capital, Tiger Global and Softbank. It is already live in Mexico City, Lima and Sao Paolo, while New York and Bogota will follow ahead of rollouts in Europe and Latin America. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Emma Thomasson)