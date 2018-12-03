Israeli gaming firm Playtika buys Germany's Wooga

JERUSALEM, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Israeli mobile gaming firm Playtika said on Monday it bought German games company Wooga Gmbh in a deal estimated at more than $100 million.

Playtika, which offers a number of online casino games, said the acquisition was part of its strategy to diversify into other types of games, such as those with stories and adventures.

It noted that its acquisition a year ago of Jelly Button Games Ltd has seen a 12-fold revenue growth.

“We see great opportunities for Playtika in the casual games genre and our acquisition of Wooga firmly positions us for this next phase of our evolution,” said Robert Antokol, Playtika’s chief executive.

Playtika said that the acquisition of Wooga will combine Wooga’s strong creative and story-driven capabilities with Playtika’s data-driven personalization, live-operations and performance marketing expertise.

“This combination will accelerate Wooga’s growth and further position Playtika as a serious competitor in the casual games arena,” it said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Maayan Lubell)