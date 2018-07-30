FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 10:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's Tech Mahindra Q1 profit falls short of estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Software services exporter Tech Mahindra Ltd posted on Monday a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit, dented by higher expenses.

The company's net profit rose to 8.98 billion rupees ($130.80 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 7.99 billion rupees, a year earlier bit.ly/2OsZj0D.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 9.08 billion rupees, according to estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Expenses for the quarter rose 8.2 percent to 72.31 billion rupees.

$1 = 68.6525 Indian rupees Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
