FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
IT Services & Consulting
October 30, 2018 / 10:19 AM / in an hour

India's Tech Mahindra Q2 profit jumps over 27 pct, tops estimates

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Software services exporter Tech Mahindra Ltd posted a better-than-expected 27.3 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as it clocked more deals in the July-September period.

Net profit was 10.64 billion rupees ($144.51 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 8.36 billion rupees a year earlier, the Pune-based company said - here

Twenty-four analysts on average had expected a quarterly profit of 10.04 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations increased 13.5 percent to 86.30 billion rupees. ($1 = 73.6300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.