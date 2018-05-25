India's Tech Mahindra Q4 profit doubles, beats estimate

May 25 (Reuters) - Indian software services exporter Tech Mahindra Ltd on Friday posted a more than two-fold rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by a rise in deal wins during the period.

Net profit rose to 12.22 billion rupees ($180.32 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 5.88 billion rupees a year earlier, Tech Mahindra said bit.ly/2xaZc5b on Friday.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 9.34 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations rose 7.5 percent to 80.55 billion rupees. ($1 = 67.7700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)