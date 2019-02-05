IT Services & Consulting
February 5, 2019 / 10:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's Tech Mahindra quarterly profit surges 28 pct, tops estimate

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Software services exporter Tech Mahindra Ltd posted on Tuesday a better-than-expected third-quarter net profit, boosted by robust growth in its IT business.

Net profit came in at 12.03 billion rupees ($167.71 million), in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 9.43 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said bit.ly/2Gp4JrN.

Analysts on average had expected a quarterly profit of 11.03 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations jumped 15 percent to 89.44 billion rupees, while revenue from its IT service unit climbed 14.4 percent.

$1 = 71.7310 Indian rupees Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below