India's Tech Mahindra quarterly profit surges
November 1, 2017 / 9:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's Tech Mahindra quarterly profit surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Software services exporter Tech Mahindra Ltd posted a 30 percent jump in second-quarter profit, helped by higher revenue from its IT services segment.

Profit attributable to owners of the company rose to 8.36 billion rupees ($129.42 million) from 6.45 billion rupees a year earlier. bit.ly/2gTxUW7

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 7.18 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

Revenue from operations rose six percent to 76.06 billion rupees, the company said. ($1 = 64.5950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

