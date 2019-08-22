Israeli healthcare data engine firm MDClone raises $26 mln

TEL AVIV, Aug 22 (Reuters) - MDClone said on Thursday it raised $26 million in a funding round led by health-tech venture capital fund aMoon, with additional funding from existing investors OrbiMed Israel Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

The Israeli firm has built a platform that enables on-demand access to healthcare data, using synthetic data to protect patient privacy.

The company was founded in 2016 by Ziv Ofek, who previously founded dbMotion, which was acquired by Allscripts.

MDClone said it will use the new funding to further develop its platform, build new products and accelerate sales and marketing efforts.

Its U.S. clients include Washington University School of Medicine, Intermountain Healthcare and the Regenstrief Institute. Israeli clients include Sheba Medical Center and Maccabi Healthcare Services. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)