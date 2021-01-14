Berlin fintech startup Moss raises 21 mln euros from investors

BERLIN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Moss, a Berlin-based financial technology startup that serves small- and medium-sized companies, said on Thursday it had raised 21 million euros ($25.5 million) to accelerate the development of its payment and credit-card platform.

The Series A funding round was led by Valar Ventures, which is backed by early Facebook investor Peter Thiel, with participation from existing investors Cherry Ventures and Global Founders Capital.

Moss provides real and ‘virtual’ credit cards to its customers, setting dynamic credit limits and offering software to keep track of spending. It has raised a total of 30 million euros to date. ($1 = 0.8228 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)