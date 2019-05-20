Israel's Playtika establishes casual games division

TEL AVIV, May 20 (Reuters) - Israeli mobile games company Playtika said on Monday it was launching an independent division for the creation and rapid development of casual games.

The company plans to launch several new games every year as it seeks to expand its involvement in the casual gaming sector. Its Casual Games Lab is based on the acquisition of the Jelly Button creative studio two years ago and is located in Tel Aviv with additional offices in London.

In January Playtika acquired Austria-based card games firm Supertreat GmbH, just a month after it bought German puzzle developer Wooga GmbH. Both deals were part of its casual gaming strategy.

Founded in 2010, the maker of casino-style games such as Slotomania for social networks has over 27 million monthly active users.

Caesars Interactive Entertainment bought Playtika in 2011 and sold it in 2016 to a Chinese private equity consortium led by Giant Network Group for $4.4 billion. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)