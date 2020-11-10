Human resources tech startup Remote raises $35 mln from investors

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Remote, a human resources tech startup, said on Tuesday it had raised $35 million from investors to expand its online payroll, benefits and compliance services for companies that are adopting distributed working amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Series A funding round was led by Index Ventures and joined by Sequoia Capital, along with individual backers and participation from earlier investors General Catalyst and Two Sigma Ventures, Remote said in a statement.

The self-service platform, founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort and Marcelo Lebre, targets businesses with decentralised global workforces and has won GitLab, Loom, Cargo One and Phaidra as customers.

Remote, which itself has no offices, raised an initial seed round of $11 million in April and says its customer base is doubling every month. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)