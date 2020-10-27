Israeli startup Salto raises $27 million in early funding round

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s Salto, whose technology helps manage business applications, said on Tuesday it raised $27 million in an early funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

Companies use an increasing number of business applications to support their operations, including customer relationship management, marketing automation and finance platforms such as Salsforce. Salto’s technology aims to help companies configure and manage these applications.

Salto is the latest venture from Israeli entrepreneurs Rami Tamir, Benny Schnaider and Gil Hoffer, who sold their previous three companies to Cisco, Red Hat, and Oracle.