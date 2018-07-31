Israeli real estate tech startup Skyline AI raises $18 mln

TEL AVIV, July 31 (Reuters) - Skyline AI, a real estate investment technology company, said on Tuesday it raised $18 million in an early-stage investment round led by Sequoia Capital and TLV Partners with participation from JLL Spark, a division of JLL.

The funds will enable Skyline AI to expand platform integration to include additional asset classes and further cooperation with commercial real estate investment firms in the United States.

The round closed four months after the firm announced it had raised $3 million in seed funding. Other participants in the round include NYCA Partners, Arbor Ventures and iAngels.

Skyline AI said its artificial intelligence and machine-learning platform uses industry data to predict the value and future behaviour of any institutional-grade asset in the United States. Founded in 2017, Skyline has offices in New York and Tel Aviv. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)