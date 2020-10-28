Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
APAC

Consumer tech app Streetbees raises $40 million from investors

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A staff member carries bags at China Fashion Week in Beijing, China, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

(Reuters) - Streetbees, a startup that monitors the emotions of consumers and analyses their purchasing decisions, said on Wednesday it had raised $40 million from investors to develop its technology platform.

London-based Streetbees operates an app on which 3.5 million consumers share their thoughts, feelings and impressions at moments when they engage with brands. PepsiCo, Unilever and Proctor & Gamble are among its clients.

The Series B investment round was led by venture capital investor Lakestar, with participation from Latitude, Atomico, GMG Ventures and Octopus.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up