Israeli agtech firm Taranis raises $20 mln in private funding

JERUSALEM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Taranis, an Israeli maker of agricultural technology to detect weeds, disease and water damage, said on Tuesday it raised $20 million in a private funding round led by Viola Ventures.

Existing investors Finistere Ventures, Vertex Ventures, OurCrowd, Eyal Gura and Gal Yarden and strategic investors Nutrien, Cavallo Ventures, the venture capital arm of Wilbur-Ellis, and Sumitomo Corp Europe also participated.

Taranis, which has raised $30 million to date, uses deep-learning technology to create a more sustainable farming ecosystem. Its aerial imagery technology, when placed on high-speed manned and unmanned aircraft, provides 500 times more detail than existing monitoring platforms, it said.

The new funds will help Taranis accelerate its growth in Argentina, Brazil, Russia and the United States and expand to Australia. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)