Berlin's Trade Republic raises funds at $5 billion valuation

BERLIN, May 20 (Reuters) - Trade Republic, one of a crop of European online brokerages that have drawn comparisons with Robinhood, said on Thursday it had raised $900 million from investors at a valuation of more than $5 billion.

Trade Republic, which was founded six years ago in Berlin and now counts over a million customers in Germany, France and Austria, said the Series C round was led by Silicon Valley investor Sequoia together with TCV and Thrive Capital. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Thomas Escritt)