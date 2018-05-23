Vietnam lender Techcombank to make market debut on June 4 in $6.5 bln listing

HANOI, May 23 (Reuters) - Vietnamese lender Techcombank will list on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on June 4, according to a filing to the stock exchange published on the bank’s website on Wednesday.

At the reference price, the bank is valued at 149 trillion dong ($6.54 billion). Shares are allowed to move 20 percent higher or lower than the reference price on the first day of listing.

The bank raised $922 million last month in one of the country’s biggest offerings. ($1 = 22,769 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Kim Coghill)