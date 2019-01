HANOI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Vietnamese lender Techcombank reported pre-tax profit of 10.66 trillion dong ($459.56 million) for last year, up 31 percent from 2017, the bank said on Thursday.

The bank, formally known as Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank, said low credit costs and strong retail banking operations contributed to its profit growth.

It said bad debts accounted for 1.8 percent of its total lending as of end-2018. (Reporting by Khanh Vu. Editing by Jane Merriman)