FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 25, 2018 / 9:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Partners Group consortium to buy German metering firm Techem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 25 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Swiss asset manager Partners Group Holding will buy Techem from Macquarie in a deal that values the German metering company at an enterprise value of 4.6 billion euros ($5.4 billion), Partners Group said on Friday.

The buyers include Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan as well as Techem’s management team, it said in a statement.

Macquarie had picked three suitors for a final bidding round for Techem, people close to the matter had told Reuters last month. ($1 = 0.8530 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.