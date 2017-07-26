FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 21 days
Technicolor blames rising chip prices as loss widens
July 26, 2017 / 6:06 PM / in 21 days

Technicolor blames rising chip prices as loss widens

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - French media and entertainment group Technicolor reported a net loss of 106 million euros ($124 mln) in the first half of 2017, double its loss a year earlier, blaming rising memory chip prices.

The results came after the company, which makes video devices, modems, routers and other products, issued its third profit warning this year in June, saying rising memory chip costs had hit its Connected Home business. Its DVD Services division also makes DVDs.

On Wednesday it said memory chip price increases had cut its adjusted EBITDA in its Connected Home segment by 30 million euros in the first half to 57 million euros.

Lower revenues from its Connected Home and DVD Services businesses led to a 12.6 percent drop in its total revenues to 2.15 billion euros in the first half, it said.

Last month Technicolor said annual adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would be in a range of 420-480 million euros, down from the 460-520 million euros expected previously. ($1 = 0.8575 euros) (Reporting by Camille Raynaud; Editing by Susan Fenton)

