FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Technicolor cuts full year profit guidance on rising memory prices
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
June 29, 2017 / 4:09 PM / 2 months ago

Technicolor cuts full year profit guidance on rising memory prices

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - French media and entertainment group Technicolor cut its full year adjusted EBITDA target as rising memory costs affect its Connected Home business, it said on Thursday.

Technicolor now expects annual adjusted core earnings in the 420-480 million euro range ($480-548 million), down from the 460-520 million euros expected earlier.

The company also said it maintained its original free cash flow objective in excess of 150 million euros before cash impacts of the Cathode Ray Tube cartel case settlements. ($1 = 0.8754 euros) (Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.