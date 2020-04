PARIS, April 1 (Reuters) - Oil services company TechnipFMC said on Wednesday it will cut its planned capital expenditures for 2020 by 30% to $300 million in response to current oil market conditions.

TechnipFMC said it would incorporate its latest assessment of the operating environment and market outlook when it provides updated financial guidance in its first quarter 2020 earnings release. (Reporting by Bate Felix Editing by Chris Reese)