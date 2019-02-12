TechnipFMC shares fall on report of corruption probe

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Shares in TechnipFMC fell on Tuesday after weekly magazine Le Point reported the oil services company was under a legal probe in France over alleged corruption in Brazil and Africa.

Paris-listed shares of TechnipFMC were down 2.55 percent to 19.50 euros at 1244 GMT after having fallen earlier to 19.29 euros.

Le point said the French financial prosecutor had launched an investigation in the autumn of 2017 following an investigation launched in 2016 by the United States’s Department of Justice.

Officials at TechnipFMC were not immediately available for comment.