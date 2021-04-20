New tech platform launches with promise of quick, cheap dispute resolution

A new technology startup founded by legal and technology veterans on Tuesday unveiled what the company says is the first fully virtual mediation and arbitration platform.

Chicago-based New Era ADR’s tech platform proposes to make the litigation and dispute resolution process more efficient, aiming to resolve business disputes in less than 100 days and cut down time and expenses by up to 90% for businesses of any size, the company said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3tCPgtV