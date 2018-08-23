FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
August 23, 2018 / 7:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Miner Teck idles lead smelting due to B.C. wildfires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Canadian diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd said on Thursday that lead smelting at its Trail, British Columbia facility was suspended for a fourth day due to wildfires in the province.

Teck temporarily shut down lead smelting on Sunday because the flash smelting technology requires high-purity oxygen, which an on-site plant could not supply due to poor air quality. Zinc operations at the complex are currently unaffected, said spokesman Chris Stannell.

Vancouver-based Teck, which has not predicted when smelting will resume, said the situation is day-to-day.

In June, Teck forecast that Trail would produce 65,000 tonnes of refined lead in 2018.

There are 563 wildfires burning in British Columbia, which declared a state of emergency on August 15. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.