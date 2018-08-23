Miner Teck idles lead smelting due to B.C. wildfires

TORONTO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Canadian diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd said on Thursday that lead smelting at its Trail, British Columbia facility was suspended for a fourth day due to wildfires in the province.

Teck temporarily shut down lead smelting on Sunday because the flash smelting technology requires high-purity oxygen, which an on-site plant could not supply due to poor air quality. Zinc operations at the complex are currently unaffected, said spokesman Chris Stannell.

Vancouver-based Teck, which has not predicted when smelting will resume, said the situation is day-to-day.

In June, Teck forecast that Trail would produce 65,000 tonnes of refined lead in 2018.

There are 563 wildfires burning in British Columbia, which declared a state of emergency on August 15. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Dan Grebler)