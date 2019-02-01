Teck Resources warns on fourth-quarter profit

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd said on Thursday it expects fourth-quarter profit to be significantly below market estimates, hurt mainly by “disappointing” business at its energy and Trail operation units.

Teck said results of its energy business and Trail operations, as well as inventory valuations, would reduce quarterly earnings by C$0.30 per share and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by C$195 million. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)