Teck Resources quarterly revenue falls 5.4%

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd reported third-quarter revenue on Thursday that fell 5.4%, hurt by lower prices for its products, particularly steelmaking coal.

On an adjusted basis, the company's profit fell to C$403 million ($308.15 million), or C$0.72 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$466 million, or C$0.81 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2Pc6nkW)

The company, which mines copper and zinc, said revenue fell to C$3.04 billion from C$3.21 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3078 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)