FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Canada's Teck Resources profit rises on higher sales volumes
Sections
Featured
Facebook releases rules on how it polices the service
Facebook
Facebook releases rules on how it polices the service
World wine output falls to 60-year low
LIfestyle
World wine output falls to 60-year low
Investors bet on stocks tied to millennials
SOHN INVESTMENT CONFERENCE
Investors bet on stocks tied to millennials
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2018 / 7:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Canada's Teck Resources profit rises on higher sales volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects percentage in first paragraph to 15 pct from 13 pct, also corrects paragraphs 1 & 2 to say adjusted profit)

April 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd , the world’s second-biggest exporter of steelmaking coal, reported on Tuesday a 15 percent increase in first-quarter adjusted profit on increased sales volumes.

Teck, which also mines copper, zinc and gold, said adjusted profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$753 million ($586.4 million) or C$1.31 per share in the quarter ended March 31, compared with C$655 million or C$1.13 per share in the year-earlier period. ($1 = 1.2841 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.