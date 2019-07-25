Company News
July 25, 2019 / 5:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Teck Resources quarterly revenue rises 4%

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to remove reference to company mining gold)

July 25 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd reported a 4% increase in second-quarter revenue on Thursday powered by its steelmaking coal and energy businesses.

Teck, which mines copper and zinc, said revenue rose to C$3.14 billion ($2.39 billion) from C$3.02 billion a year earlier.

Adjusted profit fell to C$459 million, or C$0.81 per share, in the second quarter ended on June 30, from C$653 million, or C$1.12 per share, in the year-ago period. ($1 = 1.3135 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below