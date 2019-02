Teck Resources fourth-quarter adjusted earnings dive 26.5 pct

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd posted a 26.5 percent plunge in adjusted earnings on Wednesday, dented by heavy crude prices and lower base metal prices.

The world's second-biggest exporter of steel-making coal said its adjusted profit, during fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, came in at C$500 million ($378.73 million), or C$0.86 per share, from C$680 million, or C$1.16 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2Ssqtdy)

Revenue rose 2.9 percent to C$3.25 billion.