February 14, 2018 / 8:26 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Teck Resources Q4 adjusted profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd , the world’s second-biggest exporter of steelmaking coal, reported a 32.9 percent decline in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday, as production declined at steelmaking coal business unit and average prices of metallurgical coal and metals fell.

Teck, which also mines copper, zinc and gold, said its adjusted profit fell to C$700 million, or C$1.21 per share, in the three months to end-December, from C$930 million, or C$1.61 per share in the same year-ago period.

Revenue fell 10.9 percent to C$3.21 billion. (Reporting by Susan Taylor and Shubham Kalia; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

