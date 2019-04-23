Basic Materials
April 23, 2019 / 5:55 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Teck Resources quarterly revenue rises slightly

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd reported a slight rise in first-quarter revenue on Monday, helped by its energy business.

Teck, which mines copper, zinc and gold, said its revenue rose about 0.5 percent to C$3.11 billion ($2.33 billion) in the three months ended March 31. bit.ly/2XybtZV

The company’s adjusted profit fell to C$568 million, or C$0.99 per share, from C$753 million, or C$1.30 per share in the same year-ago period. ($1 = 1.3359 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Akshay Balan and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

