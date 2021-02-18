Canada's Teck fourth-quarter adjusted profit soars on boost from copper business

FILE PHOTO: Visitors pass a sign of sponsor Teck Resources at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources posted a more than 11% jump in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Thursday, buoyed by significant gains in its copper business as metal prices soared.

Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$248 million ($195.3 million), or 46 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from C$223 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Average price realized for copper surged about 26% to $3.42 per pound, while sales stood at 80,000 tonnes compared with 75,000 tonnes a year earlier. Gross profit from the company’s copper business nearly tripled to C$368 million in the quarter.

The company, however, reported lower profit in its crucial steelmaking coal business.

A pandemic-induced fallout in economic activity has hurt demand for steelmaking coal, forcing the company to conduct planned mining and production outages in the third quarter.

Average realized prices for steelmaking coal were down over 18% in the fourth quarter, with sales of 6.1 million tonnes, compared to 6.3 million tonnes in the same period last year, Teck said.

Teck added that it met its year-end target of about 40% construction work at its Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 copper mine in Chile, which it had suspended in March and has started ramping it up again since third quarter.

($1 = 1.2701 Canadian dollars)