FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada's Teck Resources Q3 profit surges on higher coal, metal prices
Sections
Featured
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
Breakingviews
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 7:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Canada's Teck Resources Q3 profit surges on higher coal, metal prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from press statement)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd , the world’s second-biggest exporter of steelmaking coal, said its third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year ago, lifted by higher coal and metal prices.

Teck, which also mines copper, zinc and gold, said attributable profit rose to C$600 million ($468.64 million), or C$1.04 per share in the three months to end-September from C$234 million, or 41 Canadian cents per share in the same year-ago period.

Adjusted profit was C$621 million, or C$1.08 per share, for the quarter, versus C$152 million, or 26 Canadian cents per share, in the same period last year.

On average, analysts had expected Vancouver-based Teck to report earnings of C$1.19 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The increase in quarterly profit was driven by the performance of the steelmaking coal business unit, the company said.

Teck sold 7.54 million tonnes of steelmaking coal in the third quarter, marginally above its sales forecast for between 7.2 million and 7.5 million tonnes.

Teck’s average third-quarter realized coal price was $159 a tonne, in line with the $158-$163 a tonne it had forecast on Sept. 6.

Looking ahead, Teck said it expects total coal sales, including spot sales, of 6.5 million tonnes in the fourth quarter.

$1 = 1.2803 Canadian dollars Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.