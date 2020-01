Jan 22 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Ted Baker said on Wednesday inventory on its balance sheet was overstated by 58 million pounds ($75.72 million), more than double its preliminary estimates.

Ted Baker, which appointed Deloitte to conduct a review of its stock inventory position, had previously estimated 20 million pounds to 25 million pounds in inventory overstatement on its balance sheet as of Jan. 26 last year. ($1 = 0.7660 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru)