Dec 2 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Ted Baker said on Monday it may have overstated inventory worth about 20 million pounds to 25 million pounds.

Ted Baker, which this year brought in a new chief executive officer after former boss Ray Kelvin stepped down over misconduct allegations, said it expects no cash impact from adjustments to the inventory value. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)