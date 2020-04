April 22 (Reuters) - Troubled fashion retailer Ted Baker on Wednesday named easyJet Chairman John Barton as its non-executive chairman, less than a month after appointing Rachel Osborne to the permanent role of chief executive officer.

Barton previously served as chairman of Next plc and held the role of senior independent director at WH Smith and SSP Group. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)