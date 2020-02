Feb 26 (Reuters) - Troubled fashion retailer Ted Baker said on Wednesday it would cut 102 jobs and remove another 58 posts that are currently vacant to cut costs.

The company said the reorganisation of its head office and business functions is expected to reduce costs by 5 million pounds ($6.50 million) in the current financial year, and by 7 million pounds on an annualised basis. ($1 = 0.7696 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)