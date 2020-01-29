Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 29, 2020 / 7:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ted Baker names customer officer, continues search for CEO and chairman

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Troubled fashion retailer Ted Baker on Wednesday said non-executive director Jennifer Roebuck will be taking up the newly created role of chief customer officer and that the search for a permanent chief executive officer and chairman was progressing well.

Roebuck, who previously worked as the multichannel marketing director at French Connection, will be tasked with developing a customer and digital strategy across the business.

Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

