Ted Baker names customer officer, continues search for CEO and chairman

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Troubled fashion retailer Ted Baker on Wednesday said non-executive director Jennifer Roebuck will be taking up the newly created role of chief customer officer and that the search for a permanent chief executive officer and chairman was progressing well.
Roebuck, who previously worked as the multichannel marketing director at French Connection, will be tasked with developing a customer and digital strategy across the business.
Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr