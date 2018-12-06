Ted Baker revenue hit by lower wholesale sales

Dec 6 (Reuters) - British clothing and accessories retailer Ted Baker Plc reported a slight decline in group revenue for the 16-week period between August and December as lower wholesale sales overshadowed retail sales growth.

The fashion chain also said it had appointed law firm Herbert Smith Freehills to conduct an independent external investigation regarding claims against its chief executive officer and founder Ray Kelvin relating to his habit of hugging business colleagues. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)