Company News
July 21, 2020 / 6:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ted Baker sales drop as virus hits high street shops

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Ted Baker on Tuesday reported a plunge in sales, following store closures due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns and said it would continue to withhold forecast for the current financial year.

The company, which said 95% of its stores had reopened as of last week, reported a 55% fall in group revenue to 60.9 million pounds ($77.26 million) for the eleven weeks ended July 18. (reut.rs/2OKIW0F) ($1 = 0.7883 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

