Ted Baker warns on full-year profit

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc on Wednesday forecast a more than 10 million pounds fall in full-year pretax profit, blaming the impact of foreign exchange rates, higher costs to upgrade its systems and inventory write-downs.

The company said it expects to post profit before tax of about 63 million pounds ($83.48 million) for the year ended Jan. 26, lower than the 73.5 million pounds reported last year. ($1 = 0.7547 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

