Aug 16 (Reuters) - Fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc said on Friday it had entered a new product license agreement with Next Plc, replacing Debenhams next year, to expand its collection of childrenswear.

Under the agreement, which will initially run for five years, Next will create and sell Ted Baker childrenswear products including clothing, shoes and accessories. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)